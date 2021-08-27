Premier League: Manchester United Provides Injury Update On In-Form Midfielder Ahead Of Wolves Match

Manchester United confirmed Thursday that Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay will miss Sunday’s Premier League match against Wolves.

McTominay has undergone surgery for a groin condition that was causing him a lot of pain when he was playing. He hopes to return to the field as soon as feasible.

“Scott had surgery for a groin ailment that was giving him a lot of agony when he was playing. After exhausting all other therapeutic options in the offseason, surgery was determined to be the best choice for resolving the problem. Manchester United issued an official statement saying, “We hope to have him back shortly.”

McTominay was praised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his performance in Manchester United’s 5-1 victory over Leeds at Old Trafford in their season opener. McTominay was limited to a cameo off the bench in the Red Devils’ second game of the 2021-22 Premier League season, as the visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at St. Mary’s.

Manchester United is now sixth in the Premier League table with four points from two games. The Wolves’ next game is their final one before the international break.

McTominay’s absence in the midfield is expected to be a huge setback for Manchester United, who have games in the Premier League, League Cup, and Champions League scheduled for September. The Red Devils’ League Cup group includes Villarreal, Young Boys, and Atalanta, while their European tournament group includes Villarreal, Young Boys, and Atalanta.

Manchester United will play Newcastle United, West Ham United, and Aston Villa in the Premier League next month.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s latest acquisition, Raphael Varane, might make his debut this weekend when the Red Devils go to the West Midlands. Varane joins United following a ten-year spell with Real Madrid, and many are interested to see how he performs at Old Trafford.

Varane’s France colleague Paul Pogba praised the center-back before of the Wolves match. Varane is one of Manchester United’s assets, according to Pogba, and everyone can learn from him.

“[What does he bring with him?]” You know, his experience is his experience. He’s seen it all at such a young age. He brings a wealth of experience to the team. I believe he has something to teach everyone. He’s hung around with and played with the best. He has seen all of the top players and can offer his own recommendations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.