Premier League fixtures have been revealed, and Everton and Liverpool have been given late derby dates.

When the new season’s fixtures are revealed, many supporters look forward to the dates of the two Merseyside derbies, which are scheduled for later in the season this time around.

Everton will play Liverpool in a midweek matchday 14 at Goodison Park on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, with the return match at Anfield slated for matchday 34 on St George’s Day, April 23, 2022.

For the first time in history, both Merseyside derbies were played without crowds last season, following a goalless draw behind closed doors at Goodison Park on June 21, 2020 in what was the inaugural ‘Project Restart’ encounter for both teams following the coronavirus lockdown.

It’s a phenomenon that, ideally, won’t happen again next season, as limits have been relaxed and a small number of fans have already been allowed back in for the final round of games in the 2020/21 season.

Last season’s match at Goodison Park on October 17 was a high-octane affair, with Virgil van Dijk sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament damage that forced him to miss the rest of the season after a challenge from Jordan Pickford.

Late in the game, Everton’s Richarlison was sent off for bringing down Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara, who was making his debut start for the club.

The game ended in a 2-2 tie, with the Blues coming back from behind twice to earn a point.

On three minutes, Sadio Mane put the Reds ahead, but Michael Keane equalized on 19 minutes.

On 72 minutes, Mohamed Salah restored Liverpool’s advantage, but nine minutes later, Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalized for Everton.

Jurgen Klopp’s team thought they had won it in stoppage time when Jordan Henderson put the ball in the net, but the goal was overturned after a lengthy VAR check revealed Mane was offside.

