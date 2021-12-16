Predictions for NFL Week 15 in 2021: Upset Picks, Straight Up Winners, and Best Moneyline Bets

In recent days, the betting odds for several NFL Week 15 games have shifted dramatically. A few teams that are now playing some of the league’s worst football are now favorites, opening up possibilities to gamble on underdogs who have a legitimate chance to win outright.

Here are the best Week 15 upset picks for the 2021 season. FanDuel Sportsbook provides moneyline odds.

The Cleveland Browns are favored by 102 points over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cleveland is a home underdog against Las Vegas due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Browns. The odds have altered too much, and the Browns can still win this game.

Baker Mayfield is the most prominent name on the COVID-19/reserve list, but he may not be replaced by Case Keenum. Mayfield has been one of the worst starters in the NFL due to several major shoulder problems. In five of Mayfield’s last seven starts, the Browns have scored 14 points or fewer. In Week 7, Cleveland upset the Denver Broncos 17-14 with Case Keenum at quarterback and important players like Nick Chubb out.

The Raiders are no better than the Broncos with five losses in their last six games. In each of those losses, Las Vegas failed to score 17 points. The Raiders’ top playmaker, tight end Darren Waller, might miss a third straight game due to injury. Cleveland’s top-five defense, which is anchored by Myles Garrett, has the potential to be the best on the field.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+190) against Houston Texans

This game has seen significant line movement, but it is not due to COVID. Houston, who were were 3.5-point underdogs in Jacksonville, is suddenly a five-point favorite following the Jaguars’ decision to fire Urban Meyer. Have Jacksonville’s odds of winning increased much as a result of the departure of the head coach? The Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the NFL, with or without Meyer’s baggage. Before starting this season 2-11, Jacksonville went 1-15 in 2020, finishing with a 15-game losing skid. Jacksonville has won both of its games in 2021 by a field goal, giving them a streak of 28 games without winning by more than three points. Given how improbable Jacksonville is to win comfortably, Houston is a terrific moneyline option at roughly 2/1.

In the season opener, the Texans defeated the Jaguars 37-21. Three times, Houston intercepted Trevor Lawrence. The youngster hasn't improved since Week 14, when he threw four interceptions.