Predictions, Betting Odds, and Pitching Matchup for the Dodgers vs. Cardinals Wild-Card Game

The 2021 National League Wild-Card Game will be unlike any other in the expanded postseason format’s 10-year history. When the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night, the World Series favorites take on baseball’s hottest team.

The Dodgers finished the regular season with a 106-56 record, one game behind the San Francisco Giants for the greatest record in baseball. Even though they are in a single-game elimination tournament a year after winning the 2020 Fall Classic, Los Angeles has the greatest betting odds to win the 2021 World Series.

With a 90-72 record, the Cardinals ended significantly behind the Dodgers in the wild-card rankings, but no one played better down the stretch than St. Louis. The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card berth thanks to a 17-game winning streak that lasted into the final week of the season. With three losses in its final five games after securing a playoff berth, St. Louis took its foot off the accelerator pedal.

Los Angeles starts Max Scherzer against Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright at home. The two veterans have combined for 221 postseason innings and have thrown in numerous important games.

Scherzer is still a force to be reckoned with. In nine innings, the three-time Cy Young Award winner gave up a league-low 6.0 hits and 1.8 walks. Scherzer was one of the best trade deadline acquisitions in baseball history, going 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 starts for the Dodgers.

Wainwright pitched to a 3.05 ERA and a league-high three complete games in 32 starts, his best season in seven years. After the All-Star break, Wainwright only lost once, pitching into the seventh inning in nine of his 14 outings.

In a 5-4 victory over Los Angeles on Sept. 8, Wainwright gave up four runs in 8.1 innings. This season, the Dodgers have defeated the Cardinals four times in seven tries.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Los Angeles is a huge -225 favorite at home. St. Louis has +188 odds to win the game.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will face the Giants in the NLDS. The first game of the series will be played in San Francisco on Friday.

During the regular season, the Dodgers topped the National League in runs scored and ERA. The Cardinals finished 10th in terms of scoring and eighth in terms of ERA.

Los Angeles’ lineup is unquestionably more star-studded. The Dodgers are represented on the All-Star team by seven players. There are five All-Stars in this group. Brief News from Washington Newsday.