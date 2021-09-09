Prediction for Steelers vs. Bills in 2021: Why Pittsburgh Can Beat Buffalo and Win Week 1 Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a matchup between defending division champions, though the point spread may not indicate it. In Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, Buffalo is a big favorite over Pittsburgh.

According to the latest betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Steelers are 6.5-point underdogs. Pittsburgh is a +235 favorite to win the game outright, while Buffalo is a -290 favorite to win the season opener.

The Bills have a lot riding on their performance. Buffalo is anticipated to repeat as AFC East champions and is widely regarded as the conference’s biggest danger to the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the other hand, it would be surprising if Pittsburgh won the AFC North for the second time in a row. The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are regarded as the division’s best teams. Despite finishing first with a 12-4 record, the Steelers finished the 2020 season with five losses in their final six games.

A 26-15 loss in Buffalo was one of those games. Only 187 yards and two interceptions were thrown by Ben Roethlisberger. On the ground, the Steelers were restricted to 47 yards.

Buffalo’s often powerful offense was again held in check. One of the Bills’ touchdowns came on a pick-six. Josh Allen received a 77.5 percent passing grade.

The Steelers’ defense offers them a chance to pull off an upset. If T.J. Watt plays despite a contract issue, Pittsburgh might have one of the greatest defenses in the league to begin the season.

Watt has 33 sacks in the last two seasons, which leads all edge defenders. Melvin Ingram, who has at least seven sacks in each of his last five healthy seasons, was brought in to replace Bud Dupree. In 30 games with Pittsburgh, Minkah Fitzpatrick has nine interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

For the third year in a row, the Steelers are likely to boast a top-five defense.

Pittsburgh’s offensive may be able to keep them back in the end. The team’s dedication to rushing the football may be a concern throughout the season, but not in Buffalo.

Last season, the Bills ranked 25th in the NFL with 4.7 yards per carry allowed. Kansas City’s rushing backs averaged 5.5 yards per carry in the AFC Championship Game against Buffalo.

a first-round selection Najee Harris should have a lot of chances on Sunday. Matt Canada, the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator, should aid Roethlisberher and Pittsburgh’s limited passing offense. Brief News from Washington Newsday.