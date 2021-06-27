Positive Covid tests in Scotland’s camp forced England’s ‘A’ international to be canceled.

Due to positive coronavirus testing, England’s ‘A’ international versus Scotland in Leicester on Sunday has been canceled.

The game, which was set to take place at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, was canceled “due to more Covid-19 positive tests in the Scotland squad,” according to the Rugby Football Union.

Three members of the Scotland camp tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Scottish Rugby Union.

Scotland’s match preparations were thrown into disarray on Friday when the SRU announced that an unknown player had tested positive for the virus, forcing eight others to self-isolate as a precaution.

The game will not be rescheduled, according to the RFU.

It was supposed to be the start of England’s summer series, with Test matches against the USA on Sunday and Canada six days later at Twickenham.

England’s ‘A’ team had 11 uncapped players, although senior players like as Max Malins, Ollie Lawrence, and Ellis Genge offered an experienced edge.

We recognize that the safety and well-being of all of our players and supporters is paramount, and we wish Scotland the best of luck.

“Of course, we’re unhappy not to be playing this match, especially in front of such a large crowd in Leicester,” England coach Eddie Jones said.

“However, we recognize that the safety and well-being of all of our teams and supporters is paramount, and we wish Scotland every success.”

The SRU said in a statement, “The entire squad and management team were PCR-tested early on Thursday morning and, with no positive findings back from the playing group, the team proceeded to Leicester on Friday afternoon.”

“However, Scottish Rugby can confirm that three positive tests for Covid-19 have been returned following a second round of PCR testing on Saturday morning.

“As per Scottish Government standards, the three members of the camp who tested positive have began self-isolation, and the Scottish Rugby medical staff has since initiated internal contact-tracing to ascertain those who are close contacts, and as such will. (This is a brief piece.)