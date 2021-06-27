Positive coronavirus testing have hampered South Africa’s preparations for the Lions series.

Three players have tested positive for coronavirus, jeopardizing South Africa’s preparations for the British and Irish Lions tour.

The entire Springboks team has been placed in isolation, and the team’s scheduled training session in Johannesburg on Sunday has been canceled.

SA Rugby has announced that “a decision on additional team activities will be taken shortly,” putting their warm-up Test against Georgia on Friday night in jeopardy.

The Lions will fly from Edinburgh to Johannesburg on Sunday night, with their first tour match scheduled for next Saturday.

The Springboks cancelled Sunday’s planned training session in Johannesburg as a precautionary measure after scheduled testing methods yielded three positive Covid-19 test results when the team assembled on Saturday, according to a statement from SA Rugby.

“On arriving at the team base, three players tested positive for the virus after undergoing strict real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing protocols.

“As a precaution, team management placed the squad in self-isolation until specialized medical opinion from the Castle Lager Lions Series Medical Advisory Group could be obtained (MAG).

“We’ll make a decision on future team activities soon.

“SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus stressed that the team had taken all required safeguards from the commencement of the three-week conditioning camp in Bloemfontein, which includes mandatory Covid-19 testing three times a week, and that any action would be guided by specialist advice.”

The Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric were injured during Saturday’s 28-10 victory against Japan at Murrayfield, giving the tour a bad start.

Scrum-half for Ireland Jones has been replaced as captain by Conor Murray, and Wales forwards Adam Beard and Josh Navidi have been called up to the team.

The three-match Test series between the Lions and the world champion Springboks begins on July 24 in Cape Town.