In a dramatic South Coast derby at Fratton Park, Portsmouth and Southampton played out a 1-1 draw on January 25, 2026, in a tense and fiercely contested Championship clash. The match, filled with drama on and off the pitch, marked the first league encounter at Fratton Park between the two rivals since December 2011. Portsmouth secured a vital point in their battle against relegation, thanks to a late header from Ebou Adams.

Late Drama and Security Measures

As expected, the fierce rivalry between the two clubs brought out an electric atmosphere, enhanced by heavy security. Southampton fans, under strict ‘bubble’ travel arrangements, were escorted by a police convoy and faced extensive security checks. Police forces from Kent, Thames Valley, and Hampshire, along with a police helicopter, ensured a smooth passage for the 2,700 Saints supporters. Local business owners like Paul Taylor of The Rose in June pub noted that, despite the rivalry, matchday atmosphere had improved over the years. “Most of the time, the fans are well-behaved now, and it’s a lot more fun than in the past,” he said.

The match kicked off after a rainstorm soaked the crowd, but the spirits of the 19,000-strong Fratton Park crowd remained high. Portsmouth supporters were vocal and confident in their team, which had managed to secure two wins from their last four games, while Southampton entered the match after a disappointing run of form. Southampton’s struggle to keep clean sheets on the road, a run stretching back 24 matches, continued to loom over their season.

Portsmouth, aiming to pull away from the relegation zone, had their work cut out against a mid-table Southampton side looking for an away victory after five matches without one. The tension was palpable, and both teams took a cautious approach in the opening stages.

Southampton Takes the Lead, Portsmouth Responds

The breakthrough came in the 58th minute when Southampton’s Finn Azaz played a clever through ball to Leo Scienza, who calmly slotted past Portsmouth goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid to give the visitors the lead. The away end erupted as the Saints celebrated their first goal of the match. However, the moment was marred by a brief pitch invasion, with a Portsmouth supporter running onto the field and making inappropriate gestures towards the visiting fans. Security quickly removed the individual, but the incident added to the charged atmosphere.

Portsmouth responded strongly to the setback. With the home crowd roaring them on, they pushed for an equalizer, and in the 77th minute, midfielder Ebou Adams rose highest to head home a corner and level the score at 1-1. The celebration from the Fratton Park faithful was deafening, and the momentum shifted as both teams battled for a late winner.

Despite both teams creating chances in the final moments, neither could find a decisive touch, and the match ended in a draw. For Portsmouth, the point was crucial, lifting them out of the relegation zone into 21st place. Southampton, meanwhile, remained in 15th, with their winless run against Pompey now extended to five straight league meetings. Their inability to break their Fratton Park hoodoo continued to haunt them, and manager Tonda Eckert will have plenty to reflect on after another missed opportunity.

The match was broadcast live on Sky Sports , with fans able to stream the action on Sky Go and NOW, but there was no national broadcast. The draw left both sets of fans with mixed feelings: Portsmouth, relieved by the point, and Southampton, frustrated by another disappointing result on the road.

As the stadium emptied and the rain continued to pour over Portsmouth, the South Coast derby once again proved its place as one of the most intense rivalries in English football. With both teams still searching for momentum in the Championship, the next installment of this rivalry will be eagerly anticipated by fans of both sides.