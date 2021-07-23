Portland Trail Blazers ‘Will Not Entertain’ Trades For CJ McCollum, According to NBA Rumors

The NBA offseason in 2021 is officially underway, with the Milwaukee Bucks celebrating their first championship in half a century after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Finals.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks enjoyed their parade in Milwaukee, the rest of the NBA is attempting to make moves that will put them in a position to beat them next season.

As Lonzo Ball enters restricted free agency, Kawhi Leonard is poised to opt out of his deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Suns await Chris Paul’s decision, the New Orleans Pelicans are trying to sign Kyle Lowry.

The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, have had a rocky start to their offseason.

Last month, it was reported that the Blazers and All-Star point guard Damian Lillard were at odds over the team’s development, with Lillard expressing questions about the team’s ability to assemble a title-contending squad around him.

Many people assume that Lillard will choose to stay in Portland over co-star CJ McCollum since his effect is higher, but the Blazers want to retain their backcourt together.

According to Jason Quick of The Athletic, the organization is not looking to split up the combo because they are in “win-now” mentality, and any offers for McCollum that include draft picks will be rejected.

According to Quick, the Blazers have gotten upper-lottery picks for McCollum, but General Manager Nick Olshey wants to keep him.

After trading two first-round picks to Houston for Robert Covington last November, the team does not have any draft picks this year, nor do they have any second-round picks, although Olshey is seeking to acquire any before the draft.

This season, their major issues were a lack of depth on the wings and health.

Despite his size, Derrick Jones Jr. has not shown to be the answer, and Nassir Little is still too young to be relied on.

As his contract with the Suns expires, Torrey Craig should be a key target for them this offseason.

If the Suns decide not to re-sign Craig, they have a slew of free agents to pick from, including Otto Porter Jr., Kelly Oubre, Will Barton, James Ennis III, and Nicolas Batum.

Norman Powell, Enes Kanter, Carmelo Anthony, and Zach Collins are all expected to join Olshey and the Blazers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.