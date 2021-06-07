Port Vale have signed James Wilson.

James Wilson has signed a two-year contract with Port Vale.

Salford released the 25-year-old at the end of the season.

Last season, the former Manchester United striker netted seven goals for the Ammies in Sky Bet League Two.

“I’m really happy that we have managed to bring James in,” Valiants manager Darrell Clarke said on the club’s website. His pedigree is incredible, and I’m confident he’ll be a fantastic attacking danger for us next season.

“He scored seven league goals for Salford last season, and he did so while playing in a wide position in a number of those games. When he leads the line, he has the ability to score more goals.”