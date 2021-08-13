Pop the corn! At Field of Dreams, the White Sox hit a game-winning home run to beat the Yankees.

A walk-off home run in a corn field finished a professional baseball game played in a renowned corn field. Tim Anderson’s two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Chicago White Sox to a 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees in Major League Baseball’s first Field of Dreams game in Iowa on Thursday night.

After eight innings of play, the White Sox led the Yankees 7-4, but New York scored four runs in the top of the ninth to grab an 8-7 lead. Danny Mendick led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a groundout to first, and Seby Zavala followed with a walk after getting out to a 2-0 count. Anderson then stepped up to the plate and smacked a walk-off home run into right field, the opposing field, to give Chicago the game-winning walk-off victory.

Baseball held an MLB game in Dyersville, Iowa, where “Field of Dreams” was filmed and eventually released in 1989, capping off a night of heavy emotions. It’s widely considered to be one of the greatest baseball films ever made.

The game, which aired on Fox in primetime, featured an hour-long pregame presentation with bits from the film, an appearance by actor Kevin Costner (the film’s main man), and narration by James Earl Jones, who also starred in the film.

The event was staged in a specially built stadium with a capacity of almost 8,000 spectators. The stadium was built near to the movie’s original cornfield, and fans had to navigate their way through a corn trail to get to the stadium.

Costner stepped through the corn in center field to get on the field before the game started, and he was followed by Yankees and White Sox players who also walked through the corn and onto the rare site.

The audience exploded in applause in the first inning after Jose Abreu hit a home run to the corn field beyond the left field wall. An Aaron Judge three-run home drive to right field gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead in the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, Eloy Jiminez smashed a three-run home run to give the White Sox a 3-2 lead.