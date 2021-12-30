Poor evaluation of ex-MVP to blame for team’s struggles, according to Lakers news.

Russell Westbrook’s patience appears to be wearing thin as he continues to battle to prove that he is a valuable addition to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Expectations were high when he was acquired by the Lakers in the offseason, given his history as a former Most Valuable Player.

Los Angeles was in desperate need of a third superstar, someone who could both score and playmaker.

On paper, everything seemed fine, but pundits were intrigued by the prospect of seeing how Westbrook could have fewer touches.

As a result, adjustment was regarded the next item critics wanted to see, despite the fact that it was something that applied to all of the Lakers’ newcomers.

However, according to Forbes’ Morten Jensen, the blame for the Westbrook contract should be placed on the Lakers’ management.

Westbrook has had his moments with the Lakers, albeit his tenure this season (2021-22) did not start out well.

Most people thought the 33-year-old was not a good match for the Lakers’ system since his numbers were wrong.

Most people hold Westbrook responsible for his inability to adjust to a new situation in which he would be paired with not one, but two true superstars.

The nine-time All-Star, on the other hand, believes he is doing OK and that most people prefer to criticize his bad games over his good ones.

“The emphasis has been primarily on how I’m playing and what I’m doing,” Westbrook said in a Bleacher Article report. “But I believe people are expecting me to have f—-ing 25, 15, and 15.” “That’s not how it works.” Everyone needs to understand that this isn’t something that individuals do on a regular basis.” The Lakers’ performance this far into the NBA season has fallen short of expectations.

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, and it’s unclear whether Westbrook will be sold.

If that happens, there’s no guarantee that the Lakers would improve–especially with key players like Anthony Davis out due to injury.