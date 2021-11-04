Polish Inter-Sex Bouts Are Banned By The Governing Body For Amateur MMA.

Two inter-sex mixed martial arts (MMA) fights in Poland have added another blemish to a sport on its approach to becoming a recognized competition, prompting a regulating body to intervene.

Densign White, CEO of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), issued a statement to the International Business Times on behalf of the international regulatory organization for amateur contests.

“As the worldwide regulating body for amateur mixed martial arts, I believe it is necessary that I explain our position, even though neither the promoter nor the contestants have any affiliation with [the]IMMAF. “The IMMAF unequivocally opposes this purposefully disgraceful kind of entertainment, which does not represent the sport of mixed martial arts or its ideals and puts women in danger,” he declared in an official statement.

“It is inappropriate that women and men compete in combat sports against each other, mostly for reasons of safety but also fairness, and we do not support this.”

Last Friday, October 29, the Polish promoter MMA-VIP presented its third event, which featured two inter-sex matches on the undercard.

The first pitted Ula Siekacz, a female arm wrestler and fitness teacher, against Piotr “Mua Boy” Lisowski, who won by TKO in Round 2 after beating Siekacz with strikes from the mount position.

In the second inter-sex battle, Michal “Polish Ken” Przybylowicz faced Wiktoria Domzalska, and Przybylowicz won by TKO 40 seconds into the bout.

The male competitors pulled their blows from the start in order to avoid injuring their female colleagues, but the contests should never have been sanctioned in the first place.

It was a revolting act that enraged combat sports fans on social media, and rightly so.

The IMMAF, which was created in February 2012 with the cooperation of the UFC, aims to promote the sport by assisting countries in forming their own organizations.

Regulation and sport safety are among the IMMAF’s key thrusts, and their remark on this strange event seemed to prevent any other company from putting together another inter-sex bout.