Polish Clubs Dominate in Champions League Group Stage

The 2025-2026 Volleyball Champions League is delivering a thrilling spectacle, with Polish teams proving to be a dominant force in the competition. As the third round of the group stage concluded, clubs from Poland have shown impressive performances, particularly Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie, Asseco Resovia Rzeszów, and the debutants, Bogdanka LUK Lublin. With each match, the drama intensifies, and the stakes rise ahead of the playoff push.

Poland’s Rising Stars in Group D

In Group D, Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie remains the standout team, further solidifying their position at the top of the table. The team triumphed over SVG Lueneburg 3:0 (19:25, 21:25, 22:25) in Germany on January 20, 2026, marking their third consecutive victory in the group. With a perfect record of nine points and a 9-1 set ratio, they are proving themselves as serious contenders for the Champions League crown.

Asseco Resovia Rzeszów, who also find themselves in Group D, bounced back from an early loss to their Polish rivals with a commanding 3:0 (25:9, 25:23, 25:19) win over Sporting Lisbon on January 21. This result keeps Resovia in second place, with a crucial rematch against Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie slated for February 11. The Polish derby remains a highly anticipated fixture, as both teams look to secure a top spot in the group.

Debutants Bogdanka LUK Lublin Impress

Meanwhile, in Group B, Bogdanka LUK Lublin has been the revelation of the tournament. In their first-ever Champions League season, they sit at the top of the group, having won both of their opening matches. Their 3:0 victory over Halkbank Ankara was followed by a hard-fought 3:2 win against Knack Roselare, demonstrating their composure and confidence on the European stage. On January 22, they face their toughest challenge yet as they travel to Istanbul to meet Galatasaray HDI, currently in second place in the group.

The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with familiar faces Jean Patry and Thomas Jaeschke leading the charge for the Turkish side. Despite Galatasaray’s strong home advantage, Lublin’s early form has given fans hope that they can continue their fairytale debut. The match will be broadcast live, drawing eyes from both Poland and Turkey.

PGE Projekt Warszawa Faces Tough Challenges

In Group E, PGE Projekt Warszawa’s campaign has been more tumultuous. After an initial victory over Volley Haasrode Leuven, they faced Cucine Lube Civitanova on January 21 and suffered a 3:0 loss (18:25, 21:25, 24:26) at the hands of the Italian powerhouse. Civitanova remains unbeaten at the top of the group with three wins from three matches. Warszawa will need to regroup quickly to maintain their hopes of advancing to the playoffs.

Elsewhere in Group A, Ziraat Bankkart Ankara surprised many with a 3:0 (25:15, 33:31, 25:22) victory over Itas Trentino, maintaining their perfect record with three wins. They have firmly established themselves as the team to beat in their group, while Trentino, despite the setback, remains a contender for one of the playoff spots.

Defending Champions Perugia Maintain Perfect Start

In Group C, defending champions Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia showed their intent with a 3:0 (25:13, 25:23, 25:14) win over Berlin Recycling Volleys on January 21. With a flawless record so far, they continue to lead the group, with Berlin following closely behind.

As the group stage nears its halfway point, the competition is heating up. Polish teams, in particular, have been making their presence felt. With Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie and Bogdanka LUK Lublin sitting atop their respective groups, and Asseco Resovia Rzeszów and PGE Projekt Warszawa still in the hunt, the next few rounds will prove pivotal. The drama and excitement of the 2025-2026 Volleyball Champions League show no signs of slowing down, with European glory still up for grabs.