Police Testify In US Capitol Riot Probe As ‘Medieval Battle’

While protecting the Capitol on January 6 from a rampaging mob dubbing him a traitor, a police officer told a rapt US congressional committee Tuesday that he believed “this is how I’m going to die.”

Another said he “went to hell and back” guarding US senators and the citadel of American democracy after being pummeled senseless by rioters supporting then-president Donald Trump.

The riveting tales launched a historic hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Incident, which began with chilling videos of the horrific attack.

The harrowing firsthand accounts of officers under siege by “terrorists” set the tone in a highly observed session.

Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, an immigrant US Army Iraq combat veteran, described how he and colleagues “fought hand to hand, inch by inch, to avoid an invasion” of the facility to the panel.

“Violent masses who obviously saw us… as a hindrance to their attempted insurgency punched, kicked, shoved, blasted with chemical irritants, and even blinded by eye-damaging lasers,” Gonell told startled committee members.

He remembers telling himself, “This is how I’m going to die, protecting this entrance.”

The work of the committee has become a major political flashpoint six months after hundreds of Trump supporters carried out the worst attack on the Capitol building since the War of 1812.

“A rowdy mob was summoned to the Capitol and told to fight their way to victory in a trial by battle. In his opening address, the panel’s Democratic chairman, Bennie Thompson, said, “Some descended on our city with evident plans to disturb our democracy.”

“We know there is proof of a well-coordinated attack. We know that the men and women who stormed the Capitol intended to sabotage the country’s peaceful transfer of power.”

Thompson promised that the committee will be “driven entirely by the facts,” adding that “politics and partisanship have no role in our study.”

Rioters forced their way into the Capitol, hunting for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” and attempting to disrupt certification of Joe Biden’s November presidential election victory, fueled by an aggressive Trump rally earlier that day in Washington.

Officer Harry Dunn of the United States Capitol Police Department reported rioters hurling racist epithets at him and other officers, including the N-word.