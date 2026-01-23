Police Reveal New Theory Behind Anthony Joshua’s Car Crash; Boxer’s Injuries Worse Than Expected

Boxing champion Anthony Joshua has faced a difficult and tragic aftermath following a devastating car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close friends. Joshua was in the vehicle along with Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami when their Lexus Jeep collided with a stationary Sinotruck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The crash, which occurred on Monday morning, has sent shockwaves through the boxing community.

While Joshua and two other passengers survived, he reportedly sustained injuries that required hospitalization. Initially believed to have suffered only minor wounds, reports now suggest that his injuries are more severe than originally feared. His promotional team, led by Eddie Hearn, issued a statement to express condolences and provide an update on Joshua’s health, while Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assured the public that the fighter is receiving the best possible medical care in the country.

Details of the Accident Emerge

Local authorities initially suspected speeding was a factor in the crash, but new developments have surfaced. Nigeria’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps Police Commander, Abatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed that investigations now point to a burst tire as the primary cause of the accident. Akinbiyi stated that the tire failure caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then veered off course and struck the stationary truck.

The tragic loss of Ayodele and Ghami has drawn an outpouring of grief from the boxing world, with many sending their thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims. Former world champion Tyson Fury expressed his sorrow on social media, stating, “This is so sad. May God give them a good bed in heaven.”

Joshua, 36, has expressed his determination to return to the boxing ring and reclaim his world championship titles. However, these new revelations about his condition could impact his upcoming plans. Despite a strong return to the ring last month with a sixth-round knockout over Jake Paul in Miami, Joshua’s potential path to a third world title may now face further delays.

The boxing community remains hopeful for Joshua’s swift recovery, with many waiting for his long-anticipated showdown with Tyson Fury later this year. However, with the added complications from the crash, it is unclear whether that mega-fight will still come to fruition as scheduled.