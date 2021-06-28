Police are looking into a threatening banner that was allegedly intended at Everton manager Rafa Benitez.

The message was also left outside the “wrong house,” according to the police.

Following the stunning departure of Carlo Ancelotti at the start of the month, Benitez is the front-runner to be named the next Everton manager.

Fans have been critical of the club’s choice to appoint the former Liverpool manager since then, with banners previously being posted outside Goodison Park, including one that read: “Listen to the fans.” To Rafa, I say no. NSNO”.

The most recent, though, was purportedly placed near Benitez’s Wirral home.

On social media, an image of a white bedsheet with the words “We know where you live” has been circulating. “Do not sign.”

According to a statement: “We can confirm that police are looking into accusations of a threatening banner being displayed at a place in Caldy on Monday, June 28.

“Towards around 7 a.m., it was reported that a banner made from bed sheets had been hung over a wall and shrubs on a residential driveway, with text believed to be directed at Rafa Benitez.”

Darren Taylor, a detective inspector, said: “Residents in the vicinity have been understandably upset and concerned by this statement. We believe it was intended for Rafa Benitez because of the football slang employed, but whomever left the message outside the wrong house.

“If anyone has any knowledge on who made the banner or assisted in its installation, please contact us as soon as possible.”

CCTV and witness enquiries are now being carried out in the area.

Benitez, 61, has lived on Merseyside with his family ever since taking over as Liverpool manager back in 2004.

He has had multiple jobs across Europe since that appointment, but looks set to return to the area and take over the vacancy left by Ancelotti across Stanley Park.

Everton are on the hunt for their fifth manager in as many years thanks to the Italian’s surprise exit and considered a number of candidates for the role, with former Wolves. The summary comes to a close.