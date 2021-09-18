Police are investigating allegations of racist abuse against Liverpool defender Rhys Williams.

Rhys Williams, a Liverpool defender, was the target of alleged racial abuse while playing for Swansea City this afternoon.

The 20-year-old joined the Championship side on loan during the summer transfer window after agreeing a new long-term contract at Anfield before to his season-long departure.

During today’s 3-3 draw against Luton, an incident is claimed to have occurred, and an official investigation is currently underway.

Swansea have stated that they are in contact with Liverpool and are working with the right authorities to ensure Williams receives the care he requires at this time.

“Against the end of today’s Championship match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, an accusation of racist abuse was made over comments made by a home crowd towards Swansea City’s Rhys Williams,” the club said in a statement.

“At full-time, the match official, Tony Harrington, and Bedfordshire Police submitted an official complaint.

“Swansea City condemns all forms of racism and abuse, as it has no place in football or in any other aspect of life.

“The club wishes to express its gratitude to both Bedfordshire Police and Luton Town Football Club for their prompt response at the conclusion of the game.

“A complete investigation into the incident has been undertaken by Bedfordshire Police. Officers have been on the scene conducting investigations and working with Luton Town to identify those involved.

“Rhys has the full support of everyone at the football club, and we’re in talks with his parent club Liverpool to make sure he gets all the help he needs.

“On this topic, Swansea City will continue to liaise with the relevant authorities.”

Luton has issued its own statement in response to the allegations.

“Luton Town abhors racism, and we are proud of our historical record in combating it, with our stadium being in one of the most racially and culturally diverse districts of the country.

“The Club has and always will have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of discrimination. It is unacceptable to treat anyone in football or society in this manner, whether online or in person, and we will continue to cooperate with the police in their investigations.” “The summary comes to an end.”