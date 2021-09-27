Polestar, a Swedish electric car manufacturer, is planning to go public.

Polestar, owned by Volvo Cars of Sweden and Geely of China, announced on Monday that it intends to go public in a stock market debut that could value it at around $20 billion (17 billion euros).

Polestar, a European rival to Tesla, claimed the money would be used to “help support major investment in the expansion of its products, operations, and markets to create a leading firm in the rapidly increasing global luxury electric car market,” according to a statement.

Despite the fact that Polestar, whose shareholders include US actor Leonardo DiCaprio, has only manufactured two vehicles since its founding in 2017, its market capitalization would put it just below Nissan and ahead of Renault and Subaru.

With a market capitalization of more than $750 billion, Tesla is the world’s most valuable carmaker, more than three times that of Toyota or Volkswagen, both of which sell far more vehicles.

The listing will be completed by joining Polestar with Gores Guggenheim, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed by US investment companies The Gores Group and Guggenheim Capital, and is slated to take place in the first half of 2022.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited will be the name of the newly established corporation.

Polestar, which was founded four years ago by Volvo and Geely, sold only 10,000 vehicles in 2020, but is aiming for annual unit sales of roughly 290,000 by 2025.

The Polestar 2 is the current model, with the Polestar 3 set to debut next year.

According to the corporation, the $20 billion market capitalization is three times estimated revenue in 2023 and 1.5 times expected sales in 2024.

In comparison, Lucid Motors, a US start-up, has a market capitalization of $40 billion, while Xpeng, a Chinese company, has a market capitalization of roughly $30 billion.

The company is the Swedish flagship in the electric car market, together with battery supplier Northvolt.

While there have been a slew of new players in the electric vehicle market recently, some have had a rocky start.

Rivian, a Californian pickup maker sponsored by Ford and Amazon, is expected to join them with a substantial capitalization in the near future.

“The move to electric vehicles is generating a lot of market excitement,” said AlixPartners analyst Alexandre Marian.

“High values meant that the growth trajectory will be faster than Tesla in some situations. However, there is a significant danger… Growing as a car manufacturer is exceedingly difficult.”

Last year, China's Li Auto raised $1.1 billion on the Nasdaq, but its stock price plummeted in Hong Kong.