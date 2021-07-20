Poland withdraws six swimmers from the Tokyo Olympics due to an overabundance of entries.

Six Polish swimmers have been returned home from the Tokyo Olympics after it was discovered that the country had sent far too many participants to the Games due to an administrative blunder.

Pawel Slominski, the head of the Polish Swimming Federation (PZP), has apologized after the organisation sent 23 athletes to Japan for the Olympics, which begin on Friday, July 23, despite FINA rules stating that they could only send 17.

Alicja Tchorz, who represented Poland at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, was one of the six swimmers sent home just days before the Games began.

Bartosz Piszczorowicz, Aleksandra Polanska, Mateusz Chowaniec, Dominika Kossakowska, and Jan Holub were the other five, according to Reuters.

Slominski said in a statement, “I express deep remorse, sadness, and bitterness regarding the issue relating to our players’ qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

“Such an incident should not occur, and the players’ reaction, their emotions, and the attacks on the Polish Swimming Federation are natural and justified.

“I would like to highlight that the PZP Management Board and I were guided by the goal to allow as many players and coaches as possible to participate in the Olympics at every step of decision-making,” Slominski continued.

“We are continually examining all of the events and attempting to determine whether or not we failed to complete any formalities at any stage. We made a blunder.”

Tchorz vented her frustrations about the fiasco in a lengthy Facebook post.

“Imagine devoting five years of your life to competing in the most important sporting event of your life, giving up your private life and work, sacrificing your family, and your dedication results in a total flop,” she wrote.

“It turns out that you were denied your dreams six days before the big finale due to the negligence of third parties.”

“I’m genuinely startled by what happened,” Chowaniec wrote on Instagram. For me, this is an insane scenario that should never have occurred. In fact, I’m hoping to awaken from this nightmare at some point.”

Several Polish swimmers have also signed an open letter calling for the entire PZP board of directors to resign as a result of the incident.

The letter states, “The Association’s activities resulted in an unprecedented event in the history of Polish sport.” This is a condensed version of the information.