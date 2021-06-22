Poland, according to Wojciech Szczesny, might benefit from a must-win scenario against Sweden.

The make-or-break situation of Poland’s last group game against Sweden, according to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, has streamlined their approach.

With only one point in Group E, the Poles must win to go to the knockout round.

Poland was the first European team to be ousted from the World Cup in Russia three years ago after losing their first two matches, but a point against Spain last time out has given them a lifeline.

According to Szczesny, the atmosphere inside the group is radically different than it was in 2018.

“There was no energy in the team after our first match at the 2018 World Cup, although we still had two matches ahead of us and might qualify from the group,” he told Euro 2020.com.

“You could tell we had trust and the resolve to qualify here after the first match, even though we’d put ourselves in a really difficult position.

“When you know you have to win the match, it makes it a lot easier mentally. There’s no need to guess.

“As a result, the mental approach to such a game is considerably easier because you don’t save any energy for the last minutes or the following match.

“You play for your life, and I believe it is something that may benefit us.”

Robert Lewandowski, who set a new Bundesliga goalscoring record of 41 goals this season, is an advantage for Poland, who will assess Southampton defender Jan Bednarek (muscle) and Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder (knee) ahead of the game.

Sweden is the unexpected Group E winner, and their success is based on strong defense, since they have yet to concede a goal during the tournament.

Although Lewandowski is an apparent threat, centre-back Marcus Danielson believes the Bayern Munich striker cannot be their sole target.

“We can’t simply concentrate on one player,” he remarked.

“Of sure, he’s their finest and most important player, but we have to defend as a unit – both against him and the rest of the Polish team.

"We have a great organization and defense, and we never let them down.