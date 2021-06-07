Points to consider ahead of England’s final Euro 2020 warm-up match.

On Sunday, England will play Romania in their final warm-up game before the start of the European Championship.

The Three Lions are back at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, where they defeated Austria on Wednesday evening.

The PA news agency examines some of the major talking themes before of the game.

Is England going to take a knee?

When England’s players took the knee ahead of the Austria win, there were loud jeers, and manager Gareth Southgate said afterward that the team might reevaluate how best to address racism and injustice.

It was the first time an England team took an anti-racism stand in front of their home crowd.