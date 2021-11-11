Pogba’s ultimatum on Ronaldo could stymie his contract negotiations with Manchester United, according to reports.

During contract talks, Paul Pogba is said to have handed Manchester United an ultimatum about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pogba has stated that he will only sign a contract extension with the Red Devils if they offer him a wage that is higher than Ronaldo’s, making the midfielder the most paid player in the Premier League, according to French daily L’Equipe.

Ronaldo presently earns roughly $35 million per year, according to Spotrac. While he is the highest-paid player in the English Premier League, Pogba is just the ninth-highest paid player in the world, earning roughly $20 million every season. David de Gea, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane are three Red Devils colleagues who currently earn more than Pogba.

Pogba, a Manchester United academy product who left the club without playing a league game in 2012, returned to Old Trafford in 2016. Pogba, the club’s record acquisition, cost $121 million and has less than a year left on his deal with the Red Devils. According to Manchester Evening News, while Pogba has made such high demands, the Red Devils have realized that the French midfielder’s transfer value has dropped.

Pogba made a strong start to the 2021-22 season, assisting on four of the Red Devils’ five goals in their league opener against Leeds United. In the following three games, Pogba added three more assists to his tally. However, he has only had a little setback since then. In Manchester United’s devastating 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford last month, he was shown a red card.

To make matters worse, Pogba injured his thigh when exercising with France’s national team on Monday during the two-week international break. Despite the fact that Manchester United has had some tough results recently and has a big winter season ahead of them, the 28-year-old is poised to be sidelined until the New Year.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United for a second tenure in the summer of 2021, is the Red Devils’ top scorer in the 2021-22 season. He has nine goals in 13 games, five more than Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes, who are tied for second. Ronaldo has scored in each of Man United’s four Champions League games this season.