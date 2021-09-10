Pogba wants Manchester United to sign a $34 million Frenchman who has been linked with Chelsea.

Paul Pogba, a midfielder for Manchester United, has hinted that he wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Monaco player Aurelien Tchouameni, who is thought to be a target for Premier League rivals Chelsea next summer.

Tchouameni was a target for Chelsea during the recent summer transfer window for 2021. According to Sports Illustrated, the Blues eventually chose to wait for the French midfielder to gain another year of experience in Ligue 1 before making a move.

Tchouameni, who made his France national team debut earlier this year, has a deal with Monaco that runs through 2024. Pogba wants to see his young France comrade at Old Trafford, despite Chelsea making the 21-year-old Frenchman one of their top objectives for next summer. The two midfielders were recently seen playing together for France in a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in a World Cup 2022 qualifying match.

Manchester United player Paul Pogba praised his brilliant compatriot in a recent interview, stating, “It was a pleasure to play next to him.”

“Extremely well done. He is a man, not a boy. It was a pleasure to be able to perform beside him. He is a high-energy individual. He is a high-energy individual with exceptional technical and physical abilities. Pogba told French news site Ouest-France, “I hope to play a lot of games with him and to always be on his side.”

Champions League champions N’Golo Kante and Jorginho already have a distinguished midfield for Chelsea. Both players were nominated for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award for 2020-21, and Jorginho, who won the Euros 2020 with Italy earlier this year, took home the medal.

The 21-year-old Tchouameni could be a promising signing for The Blues, considering both Kante and Jorginho will be 30 by the end of the year.

Despite having a great summer transfer window in 2021, in which they secured Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus and long-term goal Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United failed to sign a midfielder.

Despite possessing a star-studded midfield in the form of Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, and Fred, Solskjaer wants to add another midfielder to his team for depth. The Norwegian manager was looking for a defensive-minded midfielder, and Tchouameni of Monaco would be ideal for the job.

Tchouameni made his senior debut with Bordeaux during the 2018-19 season after rising through the ranks of the French club's junior system. Tchouameni transferred to Monaco after spending two full seasons with his boyhood club.