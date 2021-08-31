Pogba praises another Manchester United striker as the “best finisher” of all time, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Paul Pogba, is not the most lethal finisher in the world.

This season, all eyes are on Manchester United, who have stacked their roster with a mix of world-class and young yet productive forwards.

With Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and the returning Manchester United great Ronaldo among the Red Devils’ strikers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to struggle to choose between them.

Pogba shared his thoughts on the matter, revealing which of the aforementioned strikers he considers to be the finest.

All of them are outstanding, according to Pogba, but Greenwood is the “best finisher” he has ever seen and played with.

Pogba told Stadium Astro, “I think Mason [Greenwood] is more left footed, he dribbles more with his left, but he shoots with both.” “His finishing is unbelievable; he’s the best finisher I’ve ever seen or worked with.”

He continued, “He’s the youngest, but he’s really incredible, and I hope he scores more goals, improves, and wins trophies.” “He’s a highly talented young man, and I want to push him even further.”

It’s not every day that a player chooses another player when Cristiano Ronaldo’s name is mentioned.

Despite his admiration for Greenwood’s skills, Pogba recognizes the value that a famous player like Ronaldo can offer to a team.

“Everyone knows [what he brings],” the Frenchman said of Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, according to Sky Sports. “At this club, he’s already a legend, and he’s coming back.”

“Obviously, it’s excellent for us; he’ll bring his expertise and quality to the table.

When he arrives, the stakes are raised. We’re thrilled he’ll be here, and the most important thing today was to win so that when he arrives, we can maintain our winning attitude and keep going.”

Manchester United has had a terrific start to the season, barring the draw against Southampton.

Pogba believes this is the “strongest” Red Devils team he has ever played for, and he believes the team can finally win silverware this season.

“Manchester United has always had good teams, but this is by far the best [I’ve ever played in],” the World Cup winner said. “Winning trophies is clearly in this club’s DNA.”

He went on to say, “We have a good team that can become champions.” “We understand how difficult it is, but we will give it our all to win the title this season.”