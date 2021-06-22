Pogba follows Ronaldo’s lead in removing his press conference drink.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s removal of two Coca-Cola bottles from his line of sight earlier in the week, Paul Pogba removed a Heineken bottle off the Euro 2020 press conference table.

The Frenchman was anticipating questions from the press after his man-of-the-match performance in a 1-0 group stage triumph over Germany on Tuesday.

Pogba, who has previously spoken about his Muslim beliefs, reached over and pulled the alcohol-free Heineken 0.0 bottle out of sight.

Pogba was named Star of the Match after his performance in France’s Euro 2020 opening, for which he received a star-shaped trophy sponsored by Heineken.

“What a great way to get started! “Amazing team performance,” he tweeted, along with a photo of himself smiling as he accepted the prize.

At a news conference on Monday, Portugal star Ronaldo put two Coca-Cola bottles to the side before holding up a bottle of water and saying “agua,” the Portuguese word for water.