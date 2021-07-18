Pogacar’s exhaustion effectively seals the Tour de France title.

On Saturday, UAE rider Tadej Pogacar all but won the 2021 Tour de France after defending his huge overall lead in the stage 20 time-trial before of the normally ceremonial final run to Paris.

Wout van Aert won the time trial, but defending champion Pogacar’s strong performance means he only needs to cross the Champs-Elysees finish line with the peloton in Sunday’s 21st and final stage to keep the famed yellow shirt as race winner.

Pogacar dominated the race, winning three stages in a style reminiscent of former champions Alberto Contador and Chris Froome, who were strong in both time trials and the climbs.

He’ll also take home the best rider under 25 and the polka-dot king of the mountains jersey, a feat he accomplished on his debut last year.

“I can’t decide which is the most lovely. Everything was settled in the last individual time trial last year, and the emotions were even more intense. I took the yellow jersey early this time. “It’s been completely different,” said the man in yellow who will cycle into Paris.

The Monaco native, who makes five million euros ($5.9 million), was overcome as he ascended the platform to collect his three jerseys, with British rider Mark Cavendish wearing a broad grin as he accepted his green sprint shirt.

Pogacar admitted he was wiped out and remarked, “I’m so happy it’s coming to a close.”

“What a grueling three weeks,” the 22-year-old remarked.

Pogacar, who finished the day 5 minutes and 20 seconds ahead of the second-place rider in the overall standings, remarked, “I wasn’t very motivated last night and had to get myself going.”

“It was quite hot, and I was sweating profusely. But I’m overjoyed. “It was still a fantastic performance,” Pogacar added.

The top three finishers in the standings remained unchanged after the 30km race on a hot holiday Saturday, with raucous supporters crowding the roadsides all the way to the beautiful Saint-Emilion vineyards.

Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo is in second place going into the last day of the race, while Richard Carapaz of Ineos is in third.

“I would have told them they were insane,” Vingegaard added, a glint in his eye as he shoveled pasta into a big bowl.

He remarked, “Tadej was so strong in the rainy stages that he won it there in the rain.”

Jumbo, the Dutch squad, came in second place, which is something of a victory.