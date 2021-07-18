Pogacar, the defending champion, leads the Tour de France into Paris.

Tadej Pogacar, the defending Tour de France champion and race leader, will ride into Paris later Sunday and, barring a calamity, put on the yellow jersey of overall leader beneath the Arc de Triomphe as the sun sets on a decisive victory.

Pogacar won the 2020 Tour de France at the 11th hour, but this year he established his authority in the first week and rode the world’s greatest bike race head and shoulders above his competitors for the entire 21 days.

What would typically be a ceremonial lap into the French capital has a sense of the end of an era as 36-year-old Mark Cavendish tries to win one last time and surpass Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins.

Both men will be in the spotlight, with Cavendish expected to dominate the eight circuits of the Champs-Elysees sprint, where he may claim a historic fifth victory on a Tour for which he was only called at the last minute.

Pogacar’s labor is done, and Merckx expects the Slovenian to challenge his “true record” of five Tour de France victories.

“He appears to be the new ‘Cannibal,’” Merckx said on Friday, referring to the Belgian legend’s well-known moniker.

Pogacar “rode in the raindrops” after surviving a slew of collisions as the Tour set sail from Brest, the Atlantic port on the country’s western coast.

The Slovenian then annihilated his opponents in the first time trial as the race moved closer to the Swiss and Italian border ski resorts, where he also competed.

The UAE Team Emirates captain followed up with a pair of happy mountain victories in the Pyrenees to solidify his position as the Tour’s top rider this year.

He’ll also take home the best rider under 25 and the polka-dot king of the mountains jersey, a feat he accomplished on his debut last year.

The Monaco resident, who earns $5.9 million per year, said he had a good time but was relieved to have survived a hard day Saturday in the sweltering heat of the time-trial run to Saint-Emilion.

“It was quite hot, and I was sweating profusely. But I’m overjoyed. “It was still a fantastic performance,” Pogacar added.

He noted ahead of his journey to Tokyo for the Olympic Games on Monday, “What a rigorous three weeks it has been.”

