Pogacar praises the Tour de France as a “incredible adventure.”

Wout van Aert clinched the last stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris after three weeks of spectacular racing, while Tadej Pogacar secured his second consecutive Tour de France triumph on Sunday, calling his victory as “an incredible adventure.”

Pogacar won the 2020 edition in the eleventh hour, but this year, at the age of 22, he stamped his authority in the first week before donning the yellow jersey beneath the Arc de Triomphe as the uncontested champion.

“We accomplished it,” he exclaimed, a broad grin on his face.

“It was one thing last year, the first win, but I didn’t weep this year,” he remarked, beaming and thanking everyone in attendance, including his parents and brothers.

“I’m hoping we won’t have to wear masks next year.

“Being a part of this racing family has been an amazing adventure,” he said, giving his latest victory to “all cycling fans everywhere.”

After winning a time trial in Saint-Emilion and a mountain stage in Mont Ventoux, Jumbo’s Belgian rider Van Aert raced past British rider Mark Cavendish to win the 21st stage.

Van Aert commented, “I’ve won a huge Tour de France stage.” “However, in comparison to Tadej, I’m only a smidgeon of a cyclist.”

“It’s a fantastic farewell to Tokyo. Before heading off to the Olympic Games on Monday, he said, “I’ll attempt to win both gold medals.” He will lead the Belgian squad in the road race and time trial.

Cavendish, 36, narrowly missed out on a fifth win on this edition – and a record 35th on the Tour de France — signaling the end of an era.

As Deceuninck racer Cavendish came just short, pounding his handlebars in fury, Jasper Philipsen finished second on the day.

However, four victories in the six stages that concluded in a huge group sprint were enough to tie Eddy Merckx’s Tour record of 34 stage victories and earn him the green sprint points shirt.

Cavendish stated of the last sprint, “It was simply too hard.” “But it’s just amazing to be here,” he added as he accepted his medal from the podium.

Jonas Vingegaard, also of Jumbo, finished an unexpected second in the general classification, while Richard Carapaz of Ineos finished third after winning the Giro d’Italia in 2019.

After a police swoop on their hotel and team bus earlier this week, Bahrain Victorious won the team award to complete the Tour on a high note.

“Pogacar rode through the raindrops,” as he put it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.