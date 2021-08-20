Pochettino Discusses Messi’s Long-Awaited Debut Ahead Of PSG’s Match Against Brest.

Mauricio Pochettino discussed Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated debut for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of their Ligue 1 match against Brest.

In the summer of 2021, Messi moved from FC Barcelona to PSG on a free transfer. Due to financial issues, he had to discontinue his 21-year relationship with his boyhood club.

Argentina hasn’t played a competitive game since winning the Copa America 2021 final, which his country won by defeating hosts Brazil. Messi, on the other hand, has been in full training with PSG since his arrival in Paris earlier this month.

“We haven’t made up our minds about the lineup yet. We’ll see if Messi is capable of becoming a part of it. Everything is in your favor. In the group, there is a positive vibe, and he has fit in well and quickly. On the eve of PSG’s game against Brest, Pochettino was questioned about Messi’s debut and replied, “There is a very positive mood.”

PSG won both of their first two matches, against Troyes and Strasbourg. Even Neymar, who had an extended break after the Copa America final, is yet to make an appearance for PSG in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, according to sports website Goal, Messi and Neymar have been left out of PSG’s squad for Friday’s encounter against Brest at Stade Francis-Le Blé. According to the source, Pochettino intends to field a lineup identical to that used in PSG’s 4-2 victory over Strasbourg last weekend, with Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, and Archaf Hakimi all expected to play.

Mbappe’s future at PSG has been clouded by uncertainty, as the Frenchman is in the final year of his contract and has yet to negotiate an extension.

“Mbappe is a key player for us, and I want him to stay here this season. His contract is up for renewal in a year. Even if he does not renew his contract, he remains a PSG player, and we are extremely delighted with him, as he appears to be with us. Pochettino remarked, “He is really calm and is preparing well for tomorrow’s game.”