Pliskova, the top seed, was knocked out in the third round at Indian Wells.

Karolina Pliskova, the top seed, was knocked out of the WTA Indian Wells event on Monday, falling 6-3, 7-5 to unseeded Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round.

Haddad Maia of Brazil had a 3-1 lead in the second set on one of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden’s outside courts in windy conditions before the Czech stepped up her game.

Pliskova flubbed a backhand off the top of her racquet, sending the ball skyward and ending the match, which lasted over two hours. Haddad Maia fought back, clinching the match on her second set point when Pliskova flubbed a backhand off the top of her racquet, sending the ball skyward and ending the match.

Pliskova, the world number three, had five aces but 12 double faults. She only won 25% of second serve points, and her service was broken eight times.

Haddad Maia, the lucky loser, advances to the fourth round to meet Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

In the third round, Kontaveit extended her hot streak by defeating defending champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Kontaveit, the 18th seed, extended her 2021 win streak to eight matches and continued her dominance over Andreescu, winning all three of their career meetings.

This was Andreescu’s first loss in Indian Wells. She was the first wild card to win the women’s title two years ago.

The event, which has men’s and women’s fields, is usually held in March, but it was moved to the California desert last October after a two-and-a-half-year delay due to Covid-19.

The only female player to successfully defend the championship is Martina Navratilova (1990-91).

With Andreescu’s exit, the women’s draw now has only one previous winner, Victoria Azarenka, who won twice in 2012 and 2016. Azarenka has already reached the fourth round of the tournament.

Andreescu had a 3-1 lead in the second set Monday and appeared to have found her game, but she made too many unforced errors, allowing Kontaveit to claim the match on the first set point.

In the men’s draw, Diego Schwartzman of Argentina upset Daniel Evans of the United Kingdom 5-7, 6-4, 6-0, while Casper Ruud of Norway recovered to overcome Lloyd Harris of South Africa 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4.