Pliskova stands in the way of Barty emulating Cawley’s Wimbledon triumph.

When Ashleigh Barty competes in the Wimbledon final on Saturday, she will realize a childhood ambition, but Karolina Pliskova will prevent her from attaining a more significant one.

On the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first Wimbledon title, Barty is hoping to win her first title.

Pliskova is more motivated by showing to her “cruel critics” that she was correct in maintaining to her style of play than than changing it drastically after falling out of the top 10.

Whatever happens on Saturday, the 29-year-old world number 13 is aiming for a return to the top 10, but the catch of the day for the avid angler would be her first Grand Slam triumph.

To do so, she must beat a world number one who, in the semi-finals, delivered her finest performance of the fortnight by defeating 2018 winner Angelique Kerber.

Barty also enjoys a commanding edge over Pliskova in their head-to-head confrontations, leading Pliskova 4-2 (1-0 on grass for Barty), including their most recent match this year in Stuttgart on clay.

At the All England Club, Cawley’s aura has been ever-present, with Barty wearing a specially-designed outfit in tribute to the classic scallop dress she wore in 1971.

“This is a very meaningful anniversary for Evonne,” Barty explained.

“I’m overjoyed to be able to wear an outfit that was inspired by her.

“It’s extremely wonderful to be able to offer myself the opportunity to make history in a way that’s practically a tribute to her.

“I am beyond ecstatic to have that opportunity on Saturday.”

The 25-year-old 2019 French Open champion put her childhood desire of playing in a senior Wimbledon final into context, having won the junior title in 2011.

“To be honest, I wasn’t sure it would ever happen,” she admitted.

“Wimbledon has been a fantastic learning environment for me.

“2018 and 2019 (3rd and 4th rd exits, respectively) were perhaps the most difficult weeks of my career.

“I learnt a lot in those two events, even though I lost both of them.

“I believe that your greatest progress often comes from your worst times. That, I believe, is why this tournament is so significant to me.”

Barty’s ability to walk around the court has been a highlight of her season, which she acknowledges seemed improbable when she was forced to quit from her second round match at the French Open due to a left hip injury.

"It was a challenge.