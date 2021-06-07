Please accept our apologies for any information shared on social media platforms by a new Norwich sponsor.

BK8, Norwich’s new jersey sponsor, has had sexually explicit information removed from its social media pages, with the club underlining that the material “does not correspond with the club’s wider vision and principles.”

The Canaries revealed the Asian betting firm as their new main partner for the 2021-22 season on Monday morning.

This was met with backlash from fans, who pointed to some of the company’s marketing materials on the internet.

Following the announcement of the new relationship, a Norwich spokeswoman said, “The club moved quickly with BK8 to remove the posts.”

“These positions and marketing do not connect with Norwich City’s overall vision and principles, and we will be revisiting our due diligence process in the future.”

BK8 apologized for any offence caused in a statement.

“Following concerns and issues made by Norwich City Football Club and its supporters following an announcement this morning, BK8 would like to sincerely apologize for any harm caused by our prior marketing,” the firm stated in a statement.

“We acknowledge that this type of promotion is unfit for a Premier League partnership.

“All marketing material of this sort has been withdrawn immediately, and we will conduct a review of our marketing strategy going forward.”