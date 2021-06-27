Players and fans will be fine to travel to Euro 2020 games, according to UEFA medical officials.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA medical experts are certain that teams and spectators crisscrossing the continent for the Euro 2020 knockout stages would have no negative influence on public health.

England will be the only team in the competition’s last 16 who will not be traveling to a new location. The tournament is divided across 11 countries.

Dr. Daniel Koch, the tournament’s medical adviser, feels that the Euros’ benefits, like those of other enterprises, must be balanced.

The virus will not be contained by boundaries. We can limit it, but we can’t stop it.

“Every day, thousands and thousands of lorry drivers are driving around Europe, and they are not inspected, they are not restricted,” he claimed.

“Europe is heavily intertwined, and the infection will not stop at borders. We can limit it, but we can’t prevent it. That, I believe, is why we must strike a balance.

“You have to look at all the factors that make people and communities better off, not just in business and industry.

“All of these concerns, including sports, must be balanced. And, when all of this is considered, I believe there is little doubt that the thousands of people that attend football games do not make a difference.”

Dr. Zoran Bahtijarevic, the chief medical officer for Euro 2020, claimed the mobility would have no negative influence on the teams, and that in some situations, traveling globally was safer than traveling within one country.

“If the teams follow our instructions and all of the safety measures we put in place, and they truly respect the bubble, I would argue the risk is lower when traveling abroad within some countries than when traveling nationally,” he said.

Teams would continue to migrate from one bubble to the next, from training camps to hotels and stadiums, he said. To reduce the risk, transit is provided by vehicles operated by people who have been tested or vaccinated, as well as chartered planes and particular boarding procedures. (This is a brief piece.)