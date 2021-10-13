Pitchers, Odds, and Prediction For The 2021 NLDS Matchup: Dodgers vs. Giants Game 5

The only division series requiring a win-or-go-home fifth game is between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, which is fitting. The two best teams in MLB are NL West rivals, but one of them will have their World Series chances dashed before the weekend.

The Giants will face the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday night. For San Francisco, Logan Webb gets the start. Julio Urias will take the mound for Los Angeles.

The Game 5 betting odds reflect how evenly matched the teams have been throughout the season. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Giants are minor -112 favorites at home. Los Angeles is assigned -104 odds to advance to the NLCS.

The Giants lead the Dodgers 12-11 in head-to-head confrontations, including both the regular season and playoffs, with the series tied 2-2. In 2021, San Francisco has 109 victories, while Los Angeles has 108.

The Dodgers lead the National League in ERA and runs scored throughout the course of 162 games. In both categories, the Giants came in second.

During the NLDS, the Dodgers haven’t let up more than four runs in any game. The Dodgers have only allowed the Giants to score five runs in their last three games.

In both of their NLDS victories, the Dodgers have scored at least seven runs. In both of their losses, Los Angeles was shut out.

In the Dodgers’ elimination game on Thursday, which lineup will be on the field? Game 5’s over/under is simply seven runs.

In Game 1, Webb outdueled Walker Buehler, pitching 7.2 scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory for San Francisco. Webb’s three regular-season starts against the Dodgers were all victories for the Giants. With a 1.52 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23.2 innings, the right-hander has kept L.A. to no more than two runs in each of his starts.

In 80 career at-bats against Webb, he has a batting average of 195/.266/.303 with one home run.

In Game 2, Urias pitched five innings to earn the win in a 9-2 victory for the Dodgers, bringing the series to a 2-2 tie. Since the All-Star Game, the left-hander has made four starts against the Giants, allowing precisely one run in each appearance.

On May 29, San Francisco scored six runs in five innings against Urias. Urias had beaten the Giants six days prior with a six-inning, two-run performance.

The Dodgers hold the advantage if Game 5 is decided by the bullpens.