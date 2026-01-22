Pistons Face Pelicans Amid Injury Woes in Key Showdown

The Detroit Pistons, fresh off a three-game win streak, are eyeing another victory against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at the Smoothie King Center. The teams, heading into their 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off, are at starkly different points in the standings, with Detroit atop the Eastern Conference at 31-10, and New Orleans struggling with a 10-35 record that leaves them at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Injury Reports Shake Up Both Teams’ Plans

The Pistons come into this matchup with a series of key players listed as questionable due to illness. Star guard Cade Cunningham, who has been integral to Detroit’s success, is averaging 25.7 points, 9.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. His potential absence, along with versatile wing Caris LeVert, could force Detroit to lean more on its depth, including the likes of Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren. Despite this uncertainty, the Pistons’ overall team depth and defensive prowess still give them a clear edge going into the game.

On the other hand, New Orleans faces even more severe injury concerns. Zion Williamson, the team’s top scorer with 22.5 points per game, is listed as questionable with illness. His absence would leave the Pelicans relying even more on Trey Murphy III, Saddiq Bey, and the team’s promising rookies, Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. Other key players like Jose Alvarado and Dejounte Murray are already sidelined, with Herbert Jones also dealing with an ankle injury.

Detroit has built its strong record on a defense that ranks third in the league, allowing only 110.1 points per game. Their ability to create turnovers and dominate the boards—ranking third in rebounds per game—has helped propel them into title contention. The Pistons’ offensive game, led by Cunningham and Harris, also shines, averaging 117.3 points per game, good for 11th in the NBA.

Meanwhile, New Orleans struggles to find consistency on both ends of the floor. The Pelicans’ defense is among the league’s worst, allowing 122.2 points per game, while their offense, although scoring 114.9 points per game, ranks low in efficiency. Head coach Willie Green’s squad has also faced challenges in rebounding and defensive rating, contributing to their struggles this season.

The betting line favors Detroit heavily, with the Pistons giving 9.5 points. The moneyline odds sit at -425 to -426 for Detroit, while the Pelicans are underdogs at 320 to 325. Both teams have trended toward the under in recent games, which may impact betting strategies for this evening’s contest.

As the game approaches, all eyes will be on the injury report. If Cunningham and LeVert are sidelined or limited, Detroit’s supporting cast will need to step up. For New Orleans, this matchup offers a chance to test their young talent against one of the NBA’s top teams, with a home-court advantage providing a slight glimmer of hope. The game promises to be full of intrigue, with injury developments potentially tilting the outcome in unexpected directions.