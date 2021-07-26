Pink Offers To Pay Norway’s Beach Handball Team’s Bikini Fine

Pink, the American singer, has volunteered to pay a “sexist” punishment levied on Norway’s women’s beach handball team for refusing to wear bikini bottoms during a game in the Euro 2021 tournament.

After their bronze-medal match loss to Spain in Varna, Bulgaria, the European Handball Federation (EHF) fined the team 1,500 euros ($1,768) for wearing shorts instead of the required swimsuits.

Pink, a three-time Grammy winner, said she will cover the fee on Twitter, chastising the organization and pushing the players to keep covering up.

The “Get the Party Started” singer tweeted, “I’m VERY PROUD OF THE NORWAY FEMALE BEACH HANDBALL TEAM FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR”UNIFORM.”

“THE FEDERATION OF EUROPEAN HANDBALL SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Ladies, kudos to you. I’ll gladly pay any fines on your behalf. Keep going.”

Norwegian sports leaders have already expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision.

The Norwegian Volleyball Federation’s president, Eirik Sordahl, stated, “It shouldn’t even be a problem in 2021.”

Bikini bottoms have long been a source of disagreement in beach sports, with some female athletes finding them humiliating or impractical.

Following an international outrage over the fine, the Norwegian team acknowledged fans on social media.

The EHF said it has given the fine to “a significant international sports foundation that advocates equality for women and girls in sports,” acknowledging the outrage over its decision.

While bikinis haven’t been required for beach volleyball players since 2012, International Handball Federation rules state that “female athletes must wear bikini bottoms” that are “close fitting,” “cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg,” and have a side depth of no more than 10 centimeters.”

Shorts are worn by the male players.

After the verdict on Monday, Norway’s Minister of Culture and Sports, Abid Raja, tweeted, “It’s utterly ludicrous.” “Of the masculine and conservative worldwide world of sport, what a shift in mindset is required.”

Norway petitioned the EHF for permission to play in shorts before the competition, but was advised that breaking the regulations may result in fines.

Until their last match, they obliged.

“In the interest of its member federations, the EHF is dedicated to bringing this matter forward. However, it should be noted that rule changes can only be made at the IHF level,” EHF spokesman Andrew Barringer stated.