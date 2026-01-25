Pimblett Falls Short Against Gaethje at UFC 324

Paddy Pimblett’s bid to become UFC interim lightweight champion ended in disappointment after a hard-fought battle with Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. The high-stakes clash took place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, marking the first major event under the UFC’s new broadcast deal with Paramount . Gaethje’s dominant performance earned him a unanimous decision victory, with scorecards of 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46, clinching his second reign as interim lightweight champion.

High Drama in Las Vegas

From the opening bell, the fight promised fireworks, with both fighters landing powerful shots. Pimblett, known for his brash style and fast-paced approach, showed early aggression with sharp leg kicks and a knee to Gaethje’s body. However, Gaethje’s heavy hands proved too much for the Liverpool native, who found himself on the canvas multiple times throughout the contest. Despite a brave effort, Pimblett was unable to withstand the relentless pressure from Gaethje, who took control in the later rounds.

Round 1 was an explosive start to the evening, with both fighters exchanging heavy blows. Pimblett looked sharp early on, landing a solid knee and punches, but it wasn’t long before Gaethje responded with a powerful right hand that sent Pimblett crashing to the ground. Although Pimblett survived the initial onslaught, it was clear he was feeling the heat from Gaethje’s aggressive striking.

The second round saw Pimblett continue to press the action, landing punishing leg kicks, but Gaethje quickly grounded him and threatened with a front headlock. Pimblett was hurt by a knee and a right hand that dropped him to the mat again, but he managed to survive the round. By the third, the momentum had begun to swing in Gaethje’s favor, with Pimblett showing signs of damage, including blood around his right eye.

Round 4 was a thrilling back-and-forth as Pimblett mounted a recovery, landing some big shots of his own, but he was soon pinned against the fence and caught by a brutal punch. Despite being hurt, Pimblett rallied, showing impressive grit in an attempt to mount a comeback. As the fight entered the final round, both fighters were visibly exhausted, but Gaethje’s experience and resolve proved too strong for the challenger.

Ultimately, Gaethje’s victory solidifies his status as one of the top lightweights in the world, while Pimblett faces his first UFC defeat after seven straight victories. While the result is a setback for Pimblett’s championship aspirations, it was a thrilling contest that showcased both fighters’ heart and resilience in one of the most intense bouts in recent UFC history.

With the victory, Gaethje now looks ahead to a potential title unification bout against full champion Ilia Topuria, who is currently dealing with personal issues. For Pimblett, the journey continues, but his chances at a title shot will have to wait as he refocuses and regroups after this tough loss.