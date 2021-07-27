Piers Morgan Faces Backlash Over ‘Mental Health Issues’ Remarks: ‘What a Joke’

Piers Morgan, the former host of Good Morning Britain, received backlash on Tuesday following comments he made about Team USA gymnast Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gymnastics team final due to a mental health issue.

Biles “has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical problem,” USA Gymnastics announced in a statement Monday night. According to an NBC broadcast, her exit was due to a “mental difficulty she is having,” according to an unnamed Team USA coach.

“Are ‘mental health concerns’ becoming the go-to excuse for any poor performance in professional sport?” Morgan tweeted shortly after it was announced that her retirement was due to a mental health issue. What a prank.”

“Just confess you did wrong, made mistakes, and will endeavour to do better next time,” he continued in his post. Instead of this nonsense, kids need good role models.”

Morgan received a lot of anger on Twitter as a result of his comment.

“No piers you are missing the point badly!” said Twitter user David Mc Daid in response to Morgan’s comment. You can get this sickness no matter who you are or how well-known you are in your career. It’s unfortunate that we have to rely on ‘people’ like you to publicize and assist with these issues.”

Swifto, another Twitter user, echoed Morgan’s sentiments, stating, “What harm is there in presuming that someone in this circumstance truly needs help?” Is it possible for a role model to refuse to ask for assistance? Is asking for assistance a sign of weakness? No, I don’t believe so. It is, in my opinion, a strength. & the more difficult it is to seek for assistance, the more that request should be respected.”

