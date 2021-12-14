Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just demonstrated that Jurgen Klopp’s ‘boring’ Liverpool selection was correct.

When a new manager takes over at a club, he usually brings along a number of his best former players.

When one of his greatest former players is on the move, a manager’s reunion is usually highly rumored.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, rarely operates in this manner. He brought Nevan Subotic from Mainz to Borussia Dortmund, and he tried to reunite with Mario Gotze and Christian Pulisic at Liverpool, but the German likes to steer away of the bulk of players, regardless of how highly he regards them.

In reality, he’d find it tedious.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Liverpool on several occasions in recent years, but even when the Reds weren’t the goal-scoring juggernaut they are now, such a move seemed impossible. “If you’ve had players, you’ll have a better understanding of them.” You’d like to learn more about the other players. When questioned why he hadn’t sought to hook up with the Gabonese international and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2018, Klopp answered, “That’s how it is.”

“I had a feeling he was heading in this direction from the start. There was no need for me to go into that room. That’s not how we operate.

“We didn’t look for players with whom we had previously collaborated. If you do that, you’ll know their excellent and bad points, and you’ll ponder if you’ll do it again.

“It’s not boring (not signing him), but how can you grow if you know everything about each other?” What’s the next logical step? “What is the next step in the development process?” We had the option of selecting a large number of players. But first and foremost, you must consider: “What do I require?” It’s fair to argue Liverpool don’t need Aubameyang when Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino are all scoring at will.

However, on the occasions that he has been connected in the past, he would have appeared to be an ideal fit for the Reds at a time when they were in need of a prolific centre-forward.

When you hear Klopp praise him and talk about their time together at Dortmund, he clearly sounds like a player who would fit into the team. “The summary has come to an end.”