Pierce Sweeney has left Swindon Town just over a month after joining the club.

Pierce Sweeney’s contract with Swindon has been mutually ended.

Sweeney will become a free agent after deciding to leave the club for personal reasons, despite only signing a two-year contract with the club last month.

Sweeney wrote on the Robins’ website: “I would want to thank Swindon Town FC for the opportunity to be a member of the club, but due to family circumstances, I am unable to fulfill relocating to be a part of the team at this time.”

“After much deliberation, my family and I have come to the conclusion that our obligations force us to remain in Exeter for the foreseeable future. I am grateful to Lee Power, the chairman, for enabling this to take place.”