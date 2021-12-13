Picks Against The Spread, Odds For Raiders, Browns, Patriots, and Colts In NFL Week 15 Saturday Games

In Week 15, the NFL calendar returns to Saturday games with two key matchups. Both games involve two AFC teams and have significant postseason implications.

The Cleveland Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET in the first of two Saturday games. Cleveland is one tiebreaker away from making the most recent 2021 playoff bracket, and a win would almost certainly give the Browns a wild-card position. The Raiders are out of the wild-card race by one game. Losing would make it more difficult for Las Vegas to make the playoffs.

At 8:15 p.m. ET, the New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts. A victory would retain the Patriots atop the AFC playoff standings and move them closer to an AFC East title. Indianapolis is the No. 6 seed in the league, hoping to stay towards the top of the wild-card standings and in contention for the AFC South.

For the Week 15 Saturday schedule, here are my picks against the spread. DraftKings Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Cleveland Browns (+6) at Las Vegas Raiders, 42.5

The one game that separates these clubs in the standings, according to the odds, does not indicate how much superior Cleveland is than Las Vegas. The Browns are coming off a tremendous win over the Baltimore Ravens, which moved them into a tie for first place in the AFC North. In Week 14, the Las Vegas Raiders were humiliated 48-9 by the Kansas City Chiefs, their fifth loss in six games.

Since Week 6, Cleveland has alternated victories and losses, and it has failed to win consistently. The Browns have only beaten one opponent by more than a field goal in their last nine games. It’s a result of the team’s poor offense, which has been a recurring problem as Baker Mayfield continues to play with major shoulder injuries.

The Raiders and Browns are 18th and 19th in scoring, averaging less than 22.0 points per game, respectively. Cleveland should be able to come out on top in a low-scoring game.

Cleveland will defeat Las Vegas by a score of 20-16.

Indianapolis Colts (+2) at New England Patriots, 46

The Patriots are the underdogs in this game. Despite the fact that they are the hottest club in the NFL. New England has won seven straight games, outscoring opponents 225-73. The Patriots have defeated three teams in the Week 15 playoff picture during that time.

The Colts have won four of their previous five games to get into the playoff picture, with their only defeat coming against the.