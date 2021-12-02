Phoenix Suns forward makes case for All-Defense selection in NBA news.

With back-to-back appearances against the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns guard Mikal Bridges is proving why he should be nominated to an All-Defensive team this season.

Bridges made James Harden work for his triple-double in their November 27 matchup, limiting the 25-year-old to to 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting and seven turnovers.

Bridges had just one duty in the Suns’ most recent meeting against the Warriors on Tuesday, November 30: prevent Stephen Curry from putting up monster numbers.

Bridges proved he was up to the task, shutting down the best shooter in NBA history for over 36 minutes.

Bridges pushed Curry to have his worst shooting night of his 13-year career, scoring 12 points on 4-of-21 shooting and 3-of-14 from three-point range.

Bridges, on the other hand, had four steals and a block in 41 minutes of action.

Bridges simply stated that it was a team effort when asked how he was able to keep Curry from exploding.

“All I did was be aggressive and connect myself to as many screens and slips as possible.” But it’s a collective effort because if one player makes a mistake on the changeover, he’ll get a slip or a three [Stephen Curry]. According to NBC Sports, Bridges stated, “It’s a team effort.”

Basketball fans were so taken aback by Bridges’ performance against the Warriors that they gave him a new moniker: “Mikalcatraz.”

Curry felt like he was locked on Alcatraz with Bridges for the entire time he was on the floor, a play on his first name and the prison island in San Francisco Bay.

When Curry was on the court, Suns head coach Monty Williams used Bridges and rested him when Curry was on the bench.

The Suns benefited from a wise and tactical choice, as the Warriors were held to their lowest scoring output of the season, 96 points, while extending their NBA-best winning streak to 17 games, tying a team record.

Bridges has developed into such a valuable asset that subscription-based metrics site Cleaning the Glass projects the Suns will win 69 games while he is on the court.

His recent play versus Harden and Curry has proven that the four-year, $91 million contract he received in the offseason was well worth it.

Bridges is expected to play in COVID-19 unless he is injured or placed under the NBA's health and safety protocols.