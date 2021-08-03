Philippines on Track for Best Finish Since 1924 Olympic Debut in Tokyo 2020

The Philippines had won its first gold medal after nearly a century of trying. It was one of the best feel-good moments of the Olympics.

The International Business Times detailed the island nation’s previous heartbreaks, which could have resulted in its first gold medal.

The country initially competed in the Olympics in 1924, but it wasn’t until the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics that they won their first medal, a bronze.

Then came a three-medal performance in the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, which was the most medals the country had ever won in a single tournament until recently.

With Hidilyn Diaz’s gold medal, the Philippines won its first medal of the event, and the sports-crazed country has since added three more podium finishes.

The country has been very intent on sending its national basketball team to the Olympics in previous iterations, but they have failed in every recent quest, with their most recent appearance occurring almost five decades ago in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The emergence of the country’s individual sporting talent, on the other hand, was on display.

Individual sports that are segregated by weight classes or ability level are the best sport for Filipinos due to their physical constraints.

Consider the sport of boxing.

When it comes to boxing, the Filipinos have six medals (three silver, three bronze), and they’ve added two more to the list with Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial both winning a bronze medal.

Not to mention their professional achievements with boxing legends such as Manny Pacquiao, Nonito Donaire, and Gabriel “Flash” Elorde.

Nesthy Petecio had just lost her bid for a gold medal in the women’s featherweight finals to Japan’s Sena Irie.

Paalam and Marcial will fight in their semi-final bouts on Thursday, August 5 at 2:30 p.m. (Tokyo time) and 3:03 p.m. (Tokyo time).

They still have a chance to win more medals in the golf tournament, as Bianca Pagdanganan, 23, and Yuka Saso, the winner of the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open, are scheduled to play the first round on Wednesday, August 4.