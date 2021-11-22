Philippe Coutinho’s position at Barcelona has been assured amid recent transfer rumors.

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho will be given opportunities to battle for his future, according to Barcelona manager Xavi.

After leaving Anfield for £142 million to come to Spain in 2018, the Brazilian’s stint at the Nou Camp hasn’t gone quite as planned.

Coutinho has since had a loan spell with Bayern Munich and has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Barcelona.

Since his loan with Bayern, speculation has swirled over whether he will stay with Barcelona for much longer.

A number of clubs have been linked with his services, with Newcastle United, which is controlled by Saudi Arabia, the most recent to be mentioned.

The selection of Xavi as Barcelona’s new manager undoubtedly raised fresh doubts about Coutinho’s future at the Nou Camp.

Xavi, addressing ahead of his debut match in command of Barcelona against Espanyol, underlined that Coutinho is an integral part of his future plans.

“Coutinho is a versatile player who can contribute to the squad in a variety of ways,” Xavi said on ESPN.

“He needs to rediscover himself and regain his self-assurance. If he does, he will be extremely beneficial to us. He was born with a gift.” “It relies on him,” Xavi replied when asked about Coutinho’s chances at Barca.

“He’ll receive opportunities because he’s a player I admire. Because he has talent, it’s more psychological than anything else.”