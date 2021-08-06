Philippe Coutinho is the latest Barcelona talent to be pitched to Rafa Benitez at Everton.

Everton has been offered the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer as part of Barcelona’s fire-sale of undesirable players.

However, with Barcelona reeling from the loss of Lionel Messi and confirming losses of €437 million last season, it is reported that the Blues are reluctant to take the Brazilian off their hands at this time.

While a deal for Coutinho hasn’t been fully ruled out, Everton’s sources claim that the 29-year-old isn’t currently on their radar.

Rafa Benitez, the new Everton manager, wants to improve his midfield, but he is understood to be looking at other options right now.

And, considering Coutinho’s wage demands, the Blues would have to create significant room in their budget to accommodate him.

Everton do not anticipate to spend a lot of money on transfers this summer, but club sources tell The Washington Newsday that money will be available for quality, young players.

Coutinho celebrated his 29th birthday in June.

James Rodriguez, 30, is thought to make more than £200,000 per week, and Benitez has warned the Colombian that if the appropriate offer comes in, he may leave. The Blues boss wants to use those riches to improve his squad.

Messi, meanwhile, had agreed to a new deal with Barcelona, but the Spanish giants stated that they would not be able to afford the Argentine’s salaries due to La Liga’s financial constraints.

For the previous two seasons, the Nou Camp club has been trying to sell a number of high-earning players, including Coutinho, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Coutinho made his Inter Milan debut as a youth under Benitez, and the Brazilian playmaker was offered to the Blues earlier this summer.

However, Everton’s prospects of signing Coutinho have been deemed doubtful at this time.