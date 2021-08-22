Philippe Coutinho is back at Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe is on his way, and Aurelien Tchouameni is in negotiations.

Liverpool made it two wins in a row in the Premier League with a 2-0 triumph over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Following the May signing of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, the Reds’ focus this summer has shifted to player retention and contract extensions for a number of key players.

Liverpool fans are concerned about the paucity of incomings, and despite the fact that there are few concrete ties, rumors continue to dominate the news.

With that in mind, below are the most recent rumors and rumors from around the world.

Philippe Coutinho, a midfielder for Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo, a Spanish sports publication, is represented by Sports Lens.

Liverpool has attempted to re-sign Coutinho on several times this summer, according to the source.

The story goes on to say that the Reds have been â€ probingâ€TM Barca for a move for the Brazilian playmaker on a regular basis.

Coutinho signed a club-record deal with Barcelona in January 2018, but has struggled to replicate his Anfield success in Spain.

Coutinho started the season brightly after being given a second chance at Camp Nou by Ronald Koeman last summer, but has not played since rupturing his meniscus in December.

According to recent reports in Spain, Barcelona will want to transfer Coutinho this summer as new president Joan Laporta plans a squad revamp.

According to The Washington Newsday, a transfer for Coutinho is unlikely.

Kylian Mbappe is a forward for Paris Saint-Germain.

AS, a Spanish news outlet, is cited by the Daily Mail.

According to the source, Real Madrid is targeting the “signing of the decade” as they try to capture the Frenchman in the final 48 hours of the transfer window.

Real will make a play for the forward this month, according to a second report from Spain.

According to the report, Real Madrid player Karim Benzema has been contacting the young forward constantly, urging him to leave Paris for Madrid.

As a form of coercion, the La Liga heavyweights are said to have urged Mbappe not to make any movements that might enrage PSG. “The summary has come to an end.”