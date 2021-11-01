Philippe Coutinho is a Brazilian footballer. As Harry Kane travels a similar transfer path to Liverpool, the fact remains.

This season, Harry Kane has frequently appeared to be a shell of his former self, but the Tottenham Hotspur manager could look to Liverpool for inspiration on how to deal with wantaway talents forced to stay put.

We often hear that player power, combined with money, now governs sport, but Premier League winners Manchester City were unable to get Kane to the Etihad after making Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish England’s first nine-figure player after completing a £100 million transfer.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has a hard-earned reputation as one of the toughest negotiators in the league, and no matter how much of a ‘gentlemen’s deal’ was discussed, he was never going to part with his greatest asset for anything less than a king’s ransom, and Kane was obliged to stay put.

With a trio of Premier League Golden Boots on his mantelpiece, you can understand the player’s displeasure that he has yet to win a major award despite turning 28 this summer.

When England last hosted an international tournament, Alan Shearer, their centre-forward, received a record-breaking move to Newcastle United, despite winning the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers the year before, though that dream transfer home ultimately did not bring him any further honors.

The possibility of their biggest competitors in recent years obtaining such a proven marksman as Kane was not appealing to Kopites, and there will be relief all around at Anfield to learn that City boss Pep Guardiola did not get his man this time after releasing all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero.

While it would be unfair and false to smear the England captain’s reputation by implying that he has ‘downed tools’ this season, many observers have noticed a notable decline in his performances.

Whether it’s due to exhaustion – mental, physical, or both – following the Euros, a struggle to adjust to new manager Nuno’s ways, or just plain sulking, Kane has been far from his best.

Kane’s distance travelled estimates dropped from 12.6-13.2km per hour, according to Strengthlab’s Simon Brundish. “The summary has come to an end.”