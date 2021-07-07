Philippe Coutinho, Gareth Bale, and how Liverpool may learn from their £109 million transfer blunder once more

In retrospect, Liverpool owes a great deal to Philippe Coutinho.

Sure, the Brazilian was a fantastic player for the Reds for five years, scoring 54 goals and assisting 43 times in 201 games as Jurgen Klopp’s team began their ascent to Champions League and Premier League glory.

Such form obviously piqued Barcelona’s interest, and the playmaker made the move to Camp Nou in January 2018, despite the manner of his departure harming relations with the Liverpool fanbase.

The club-record £142m fee obtained for him allowed them to plot moves for a new spine in the form of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Alisson, but it was his departure that spurred the Reds to take those important next steps under Klopp.

Coutinho has been linked with a return to Anfield since his departure, and there are plenty of Liverpool fans on both sides of the fence.

On the one hand, the 29-year-old is one of Liverpool’s most brilliant players in the Premier League era. On the other hand, there are many who will never forgive or forget how he forced his move to the Catalan giants.

His performances at Barcelona haven’t helped settle the dispute, with the Catalans apparently desperate to offload Coutinho with each passing transfer window, pretty much since he originally signed his contract at Camp Nou.

After underwhelming performances in his first 18 months at the club, he was loaned to Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 season. While he helped the Bavarians win the treble, the Brazilian was ultimately limited to a squad player role as injuries took their toll and the Germans decided not to sign him on a permanent basis.

Despite this, he has difficult to find a new home.

With Barcelona anxious to collect as much of the £142 million they paid for Coutinho in the first place, and the Brazilian on a high salary, he was repeatedly priced out of moves and had to reverse an earlier decision to rule out any Premier League move other than a return to Liverpool.

