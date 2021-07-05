Philippe Coutinho and two more players are part of the squad. Rafa Benitez’s Everton are considered “favorites” to recruit a new player.

Everton’s new manager, Rafa Benitez, was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

After more than a week of speculation, the Spaniard was named the Blues’ next manager, signing a three-year contract with the club.

But, in addition to the search for a new manager, Everton supporters have been keeping an eye on the forthcoming transfer window.

How likely is it that Everton will sign some of the major names that have been mentioned in recent weeks in the rumour mill?

The most recent transfer odds are available at SkyBet, and they make for interesting reading.

However, most of it should be taken with a grain of salt. The players listed below are reportedly Everton’s “favourites” to sign this summer…

In January 2018, the Brazilian moved from Liverpool to Barcelona in a club-record transfer, but he has struggled to replicate his Anfield success in Spain.

In the summer of 2019, the Spanish giants attempted to sell the 28-year-old but were unable to find a buyer, and he ended up spending the season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Despite winning the treble, Coutinho’s playing time in Bavaria was limited due to injury, and the Bundesliga heavyweights decided not to sign him permanently after his cameo appearance.

Coutinho started the season brightly after being given a second chance at Camp Nou by Ronald Koeman last summer, but has not played since rupturing his meniscus in December.

According to recent reports in Spain, Barcelona will want to transfer Coutinho this summer as new president Joan Laporta plans a squad revamp.

Coutinho has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including a return to Liverpool and a move to Leicester City.

Neto has fans at Goodison Park, as reported by the ECHO last month, after impressing in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons.

The 21-year-old joined the Midlands-based club from Lazio in the summer of 2019, and it took him some time to adjust to life in the United Kingdom.

He has been in the top-flight since then and has gone from strength to strength. The summary comes to a close.